Patanjali University gears up for ‘Abhyuday’ annual fest

Patanjali University is set to host its three-day annual fest, Abhyuday, from February 28 to March 2.

In preparation for the event, a strategic planning meeting was held on Saturday at the university auditorium to discuss comprehensive arrangements.

The meeting involved in-depth discussions on the festival’s blueprint, action plan, stage setup, sound system, information and technology, decoration, cleanliness, media management, seating arrangements, emergency services, award distribution, food, water, and security.

To ensure seamless execution, team leaders and assistants were appointed for each department.

Presiding over the meeting, Professor (Dr) Sadhvi Devpriya, Dean of Humanities and Oriental Studies and convener of Abhyuday, emphasized that Patanjali University continues to excel in the academic sphere. Recently, the university was awarded an ‘A+’ grade by NAAC.

This year, the university management is committed to organizing Abhyuday on a grand scale, with eminent academic personalities from across the country in attendance.

She highlighted that the festival is not just a cultural celebration but a crucial platform for students’ holistic development.

The event will feature cultural performances, sports competitions, and academic contests, allowing students to enhance their leadership qualities, organizational skills, and creativity.

Sadhvi Devpriya further stressed that teamwork, dedication, and sincerity are essential for the program’s success. She noted that every task gains significance through the intent behind it, and its outcomes reflect that intent.

The meeting was attended by Registrar Alok Kumar Singh, Chief Central In-Charge of the Patanjali Yoga Committee Swami Parmarthdev, Proctor Swami Arshadev, faculty heads, professors, students, and members of the monastic order.