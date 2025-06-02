Meeting between Uddhav Sena leader and CM Fadnavis fuels political buzz

A meeting between Sudhakar Badgujar, a prominent leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from Nashik district, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday has sparked a wave of political speculation.

Significantly, the meeting occurred while Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also in Nashik to attend the wedding of a local Shiv Sena leader.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was in Nashik for preparations related to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held at Kushavart Teerth in Trimbakeshwar—home to one of the Jyotirlingas—and at Ramkund in Nashik city.

Later on Monday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived in Nashik to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Nashik Metropolitan Chief Vilas Shinde. Earlier that day, MP Sanjay Raut had also attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde made a suggestive remark about Vilas Shinde, stating, “If there is auspicious work at a worker’s house, it is expected that everyone should come. If Shinde does not go to Shinde’s house, where else will he go? Vilas Shinde is our old colleague. He is a worker who carries forward the thoughts of Balasaheb. This is an auspicious occasion. Therefore, I will not indulge in political calculations here.”

Shinde’s comments added fuel to the political speculation already swirling after Badgujar’s meeting with Fadnavis the same day.

Meanwhile, it was learned that CM Fadnavis was in Nashik on Monday morning to attend his nephew’s wedding. Later, he inaugurated the Saibaba Hospital, during which the meeting with Badgujar took place.

Speaking to reporters, Badgujar downplayed the meeting, stating that he had only submitted a memorandum regarding the urgent need to fill vacant government posts and address employee concerns ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. “Everyone, including Sanjay Raut, was aware that I was going to meet the Chief Minister,” Badgujar said.

Despite his clarification, the political rumour mill continues to churn, with many viewing the interaction as a potential indicator of shifting allegiances in Maharashtra’s political landscape.