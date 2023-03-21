Meenakshi Lekhi flags off Bharat Gaurav Train to North East

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday flagged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung station the Bharat Gaurav Train “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”, a specially designed tour to cover the North-Eastern states.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said; “This train holds special significance as it is getting started on the eve of Chaitra Navratri/Gudi Padwa. I extend my greetings to all. It is indeed a gift for all of us.”

The train will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur, and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya in 15 days.

The modern Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features, including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini library.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. AC I and AC II. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government’s initiatives “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.