Media’s role and relevance cannot be diminished even in changing times: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that the media has long been recognised as the fourth pillar of democracy, playing a crucial role as its vigilant watchdog.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club here on Sunday, he said, “By highlighting pressing issues and holding the other three pillars accountable, the media ensures that overlooked matters are brought to the forefront with accurate facts and linked to public concerns.”

He added, “Throughout history, the media’s role has evolved worldwide, adapting to changing times and societal needs. Gorakhpur serves as the focal point of eastern Uttar Pradesh, making the role of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club even more significant. The decisions of its newly elected executive will influence the city and the surrounding districts and institutions. In light of this, the new leadership must remain sensitive to public concerns to ensure their work remains meaningful and impactful.”

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers during the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also presented election certificates to the newly elected members and extended his congratulations.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the media’s significant role in shaping the careers of many freedom fighters who contributed as journalists and played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. He said, “Among them, Mahatma Gandhi was a key figure who inspired newspapers through his influential writings. Similarly, Lokmanya Tilak mobilised public consciousness by organising the Ganpati festival, while Lala Lajpat Rai and Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi used their sharp pen to bring about societal change.”

He further stated that when India’s democracy was threatened, the press fought with all its might to safeguard democratic values. “Even in a rapidly evolving world, the role and relevance of media remain irreplaceable. With the fast-paced advancements in technology, the media landscape is also transforming to ensure the accurate dissemination of information.”

Today, the younger generation relies heavily on social media due to time constraints. He said, “However, the misuse of these platforms by certain individuals to spread negativity has increased the responsibility of media institutions. The media must uphold its core values and focus on delivering positive and factual content. This is not just crucial for democracy but also for the security and sovereignty of the nation.”

Emphasising that dialogue is the foundation of good governance and democracy, the CM said, “Problems cannot be resolved by forcefully imposing one’s viewpoint, but meaningful discussions can lead to solutions. Conflicts arise whenever we step away from constructive dialogue; preventing such discord is essential.”

In this regard, the media is crucial in promoting healthy discourse, he remarked. The CM asserted that effective communication does not require gathering large crowds—just a few voices can be enough to amplify a message to millions. The media must foster informed discussions and ensure that the right message reaches society.