The government has taken a number of steps to decongest major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, Ministry of Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Additional araffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion. Board displaying the least waiting time along with the entry gate number has been put up at vantage points to guide passengers in advance.

The minister said board display screens have been installed at entry gates, security naka to inform passengers on real time waiting at gates. Waiting time is also being put on social media. Real time waiting time data is a link shared with airlines.

Singh said air travellers are encouraged to use DigiYatra, a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology. Inflight announcements to encourage usage of Digi Yatra platform are being made.

He said dgiyatra has been fully implemented at T3 and T2. There are 15 lanes and 10 lanes at entry points on T3 and T2 respectively. At Security Checkpoint, DigiYatra is available in all 6 zones and all 3 zones of T3 and T2 respectively.

Additional Entry Gates created at T3, additional 15 X-BIS machines have been added taking the total number of X-ray machines to 25 in T-3 Domestic and 19 in T-3 International, he said. Check-in infrastructure in T3- 28 counters added in July 2023. Self-Baggage drop facility operationalised in July 2023.

Based on waiting times for July 2023, it is expected that the waiting time at security and immigration checkpoints will be around ten minutes in coming months.

The minister said the IGIA in Delhi is currently under Phase 3A of its expansion. Phase 3A works include expansion of the existing terminals and apron, rehabilitation of an old runway and Construction of 4th Runway (11L-29R) and its connections to parallel taxiways, eastern cross taxiway (ECT), northern parallel taxiway and various other airside, Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and Terminal 3 modification works.