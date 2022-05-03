MBBS, BDS degrees invalid in India

National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Medical and Dental Education.

According to communiqués issued in this regard by Secretary NMC and Secretary DCI, any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS or BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE and screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from the ministry of home affairs till date.

“However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical or dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT/screening Test or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from MHA”, stated NMC and DCI.