Old pattern of NEET exam this year, Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday lauded the Central Government’s decision that the changes in the NEET SS exam pattern will be implemented from the academic session 2022-23.

“In the interest of students, the Centre has decided that the revised scheme will be implemented from 2022. The present exam will be held based on the 2020 scheme”, the Additional Solicitor General told the apex court.

The decision to implement the changes in the NEET SS exam pattern from next year has been taken in consultation with the National Board of Examinations (NBE), National Medical Commission (NMC) and considering the students who have been preparing for NEET SS 2021 are not affected by the new exam pattern.

The top court disposed of the petitions challenging the changes made to NEET SS 2021 pattern.

“Since Grievance sought to be raised has been fulfilled, in circumstances, the petition under Article 32 is disposed of,” the Bench said.

Stating the last-minute changes will have an adverse effect on the students, a plea was filed in the top court by 41 PG qualified doctors.

The plea challenged these abrupt last-minute changes contending that the same was done to favour general medicine candidates.

The Centre, had earlier told the Supreme Court that it has decided to postpone the NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on January 11-12, 2022.