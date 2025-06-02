Mayawati takes umbrage at Bhim Army chief’s remarks on her nephew

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday hit back on Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad and said that such organizations have tried to weaken the BSP and these party are like rainy frogs who can’t do anything for the Bahujan Samaj.

She claimed that hers is the only Ambedkarite party of Bahujan interest in the country.

While defending her action to reappoint her nephew Akash Anand as national coordinator in the party, she said there is a tradition to withdraw any action in the interest of the party and in this sequence, reinstatement of Akash Anand as a national coordinator has created problems for other parties.

She further said that the party hopes that now Akash Anand will fulfill the responsibility of carrying forward the caravan of Bahujan Samaj’s self-respect and realizing the dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. She also said that the party does not need opportunistic and selfish people at all.

Without taking the name of Chandrashekhar Azad, Ms Mayawati said that by walking with the parties like Congress, BJP and SP etc., the unity of Bahujans could not be broken by these “rainy frogs” who cannot weaken the BSP too.

Azad on Sunday said that the public has rejected Akash Anand and now he was first removed and again reinstated due to compulsion as the BSP has no other option.

“I respect Mayawati, the head of Bahujan Samaj Party. Our party will now fulfill Kanshi Ram and Bhimrao Ambedkar’s mission,” Azad had said.

Chandrashekhar Azad, while indirectly hitting the BSP, said that Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar used to say that the dead people do not run the mission and they do not leave the mission alive.

“Azad Samaj Party is doing the work of moving forward Kanshi Ram’s messages and missions,” he claimed.