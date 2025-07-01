Mayawati slams centre over rail fare hike, calls it anti-people

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has criticised the BJP government at the centre for the hike in railway passenger fare in the country from today.

She slammed the centre for increasing the burden on the common man and demanded that the government should immediately withdraw the hike.

In a press release here on Tuesday, Mayawati said when the countrymen are facing poverty, unemployment, and other issues, then increasing the fare of rail in the country by the Central Government shows its commercial thinking more against the general public interest and the welfare objective of the Constitution.

She said a rail journey is not about fashion or pleasure for most people, but a necessity linked to the lives of crores, driven by the compulsion to migrate and support their families.

“Therefore, instead of worrying only for its own benefit and for a handful of rich people, the government should appropriately worry about the crores of people of the country who are craving to live a life of self-esteem in the absence of employment,” she added.