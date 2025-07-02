Mayawati opposes integration of primary schools in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has opposed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to integrate primary schools in the state.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Mayawati said the decision taken by the UP Basic Education Council, which has led to the closure of many schools under the guise of coupling and integrating schools, is an injustice to the accessible and affordable government education system that serves crores of poor children near their homes.

“This action appears to be inappropriate, unnecessary, and anti-poor. I appeal to the government to immediately withdraw this decision of coupling/integration in the interest of poor students,” she said.

The BSP president further said, “If the government does not withdraw its decision, our party wants to assure all affected parents that after forming the government in 2027, the BSP will cancel this decision and restore the old system in the state.”

However, she expressed hope that the UP government would reconsider its decision sympathetically, keeping in mind the educational interests of the poor and common people.