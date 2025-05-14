Mayawati demands strict action against MP minister for his comment on Colonel Sophia Qureshi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati has lodged a strong objection to the comment made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, on Colonel Sophia Qureshi and demanded from BJP to take strict action against him.

Mayawati has termed the comment on Qureshi, a female officer of the army, by the MP minister, as disgusting and rude. In a post in social media on Wednesday, she said that strict action should be taken against such minister so that mutual brotherhood and harmony of the country do not deteriorate.

The BSP president stated that the inappropriate, rude, and indecent remarks—first against the Foreign Secretary and then towards a female Army officer—are ruining the positive atmosphere of national pride and enthusiasm following the success of the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. “It is very sad and embarrassing,” she commented.

In the reported statement of Vijay Shah, going viral on social media, he says that we have sent a sister of those who had destroyed the vermilion of our daughters. Users on social media have expressed displeasure over his comments.

However, Vijay Shah said that his statement is being presented in a distorted manner. “I fully respect Colonel Sophia Qureshi as she has increased our pride,” the MP minister said.