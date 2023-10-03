Mayawati demands nationwide caste census

In the wake of the release of the caste census report by Bihar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded that the Central government should conduct a caste census at the national level as, she said, it would help ensure the rights of the neglected ‘Bahujan Samaj’.

Mayawati after Bihar, Uttar Pradesh government should follow suit.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, she wrote, “The moment the Bihar caste census was made public in the news, different reactions have started to arrive as for the BSP they are happy that at least someone has started to fight against injustice done to the SC/STs. Now BSP is trying to pile pressure on the Uttar Pradesh Government to improve its policies and intentions as per the public sentiments and expectations. BSP also believes that because of this census anti-OBC and anti-Mandal forces will lose their future as they work against these SC/ST and OBC people.”

The BSP chief called the Bihar caste census historic as it renewed the demand for a national caste census on the lines carried out in 1931 throughout the nation. The caste census of Bihar reveals that the population of the general category was 15 per cent, the population of backward classes is more than 27 per cent and that of the Scheduled Castes is around 20 per cent.

“This caste census is likely to have a big impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections as not only the BSP, but the INDIA bloc parties are also trying to create pressure on the Central government to conduct a caste census nationwide,” Mayawati remarked.