Mayawati complains of disrespect to Dr Ambedkar’s idols, procession on his birth anniversary

Mayawati called it unfortunate that disrespect of Babasaheb’s idols and the attacks on his procession were reported on the Ambedkar Jayanti in many places in the country. She said the Dalit society won’t forgive the people involved in it.

In a statement on social media on Tuesday, the BSP supremo said on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, incidents of disrespect of his statue in many states of the country were reported. Even casualties were reported in the attacks by feudal elements in the processions which reflects the double standard of the governments.

She said in the attack on an Ambedkar procession in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, killing of Dalits and injuries to many is extremely unfortunate. The MP government’s silence over the incidents shows their real face.

The BSP chief appealed to the Central and state governments to immediately stop the injustice-atrocities on Dalits and their saints and gurus and take strict action against the culprits, otherwise people of these classes would never forgive them.

“It is clear from such caste violence that the programs that the Central and state governments organize on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar are a mere trick to get the votes of Dalits. The Dalit society must be careful with such characters and parties,” she said.