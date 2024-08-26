Mayawati attacks Congress, praises BJP on 1995 guest house incident

While praising the BJP for saving her life in the 1995 Lucknow guest house incident, Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) president Mayawati has once again attacked the Congress over SC-ST reservation.

Referring to the guest house incident, Mayawati launched a scathing attack on the SP and the Congress and raised questions on the silence of the grand old party.

Mayawati alleged that despite being in power at the Centre, Congress had not fulfilled its responsibilities. However Mayawati praised the BJP and said the party had saved her.

The BSP chief in her statement posted on her social media account X on Monday, wrote that ”The SP had carried out a deadly attack on me on 2 June 1995 after BSP withdrew its support, then why does Congress never speak on this? Whereas the Congress government which was at the Centre during that time, also did not fulfill its responsibility on time.”

In the 1995 incident, MLAs and workers of the SP surrounded the guest house and went on the rampage, forcing Mayawati to lock herself in a room.

She also said that during this incident, Kanshi Ram, who was seriously ill, had to talk to the then home minister.

” The opposition also surrounded Parliament, only then the Congress government came into action. Because at that time, the intention of the Congress dispensation at the Centre wanted to run its government from behind the scenes by imposing President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh after the untoward incident happened, whose conspiracy was foiled by the BSP,” she claimed.

Mayawati further wrote ,” Also, at that time, the entire opposition, including BJP, on humanitarian grounds, has fulfilled its responsibility to save me from the criminal elements of SP. But why does Congress keep facing problems from time to time and people should be alert of their intentions.”

The BSP supremo saud ,” Apart from this, BSP has been putting all its pressure for caste census for years, first on the Congress at the Centre and now on the BJP. It has been in favour of it for years and continues to support it. But after the caste census, will the Congress be able to provide due rights to SC, ST and OBC classes? Those who are still silent regarding classification and creamy layer in SC/ST reservation, please answer.”