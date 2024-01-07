Maya hits back at Akhilesh reminding him of SP’s overtures with BJP in the past

Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav for questioning her commitment to the Opposition alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati sought to remind the Samajwadi Party chief of his father Mulayam Singh’s blessings to PM Modi for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The BSP chief said on social media platform X on Sunday that the SP chief should first introspect as everyone knows how the SP leadership promoted the BJP and associated with them.

She asked who could forget the blessings given by then SP chief to the BJP before and after winning the parliamentary elections in 2019. How could the public forget the meeting of the SP leadership with senior BJP leaders when their government was formed in UP?

Speaking at a programme in Ballia on Saturday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, alluding to the BSP supremo’s habit of changing sides after polls, had questioned her inclusion in the INDIA bloc asking who would take her guarantee after the elections.

Taking a cue from Yadav’s opposition to the induction of the BSP into the INDIA fold, leaders of his party have started issuing anti-BSP comments.

After the Lok Sabha elections 2019, then SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav openly congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory. Notably, the SP and BSP had though fought the elections in an alliance, they together could win only 15 seats.