Matter of pride for India: PM Modi on George Jacob’s elevation as Cardinal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad’s elevation to Cardinal post of the Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis in Rome is a matter of great joy and pride for India.

The Prime Minister in a post on X wrote, “A matter of great joy and pride for India. Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis.”

“His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” he said.

Advertisement

India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City, where Archbishop Koovakad was conferred with the title of the Cardinal.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities.

“Honored to lead the official delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji’s love for Kerala and Christian community,” he wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to X and wrote, “Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion.”