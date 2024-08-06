Mathura gears up for grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh announced that the state government will celebrate the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna with grandeur and divinity. He further stated that there would be no shortage of funds.

Jaiveer Singh held a preparatory meeting with the saints regarding the 5251st Shri Krishna Janmotsav (Janmashtmi celebration) in the auditorium of Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad office in Mathura on Tuesday.

He mentioned that on the day of Lord Krishna’s Janmashtami, a large number of devotees from all over the world come to see the Janmotsav. Therefore, arrangements for health, security, traffic, parking, traffic routes, electricity, cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, and toilets should be ensured at the venue. He also emphasised that an adequate police force should be provided to control the crowd and ensure safe arrangements for traffic and exits.

The Tourism minister expressed that the Janmotsav should be organised grandly. He highlighted that the timeless messages given by Lord Krishna in the Shrimad Bhagwat are for the welfare of the entire humanity and encourage continuous progress on the path of duty. These messages contain essential facts for human welfare. He also stated that the Janmotsav should be widely publicised and suggested that a 9-day festival be celebrated from Rakshabandhan to Nandotsav, with events organised in all homes, temples, and ashrams.

Public representatives and saints suggested that Raasleela should be staged in all the Braj region auditoriums and that Shri Krishna’s stories should be recited on the Leela stage of Shri Krishna Janmasthan. This would help spread the messages of Lord Krishna throughout the world and India. Some saints also suggested connecting Dwarka and Kurukshetra with this Janmotsav.