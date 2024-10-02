Massive-scale hunt on for man-eating leopard in Rajasthan

Sleuths from the Army, Police, Forest and Wildlife departments have been deployed in an unusual operation to trap a man-eating leopard which had killed seven villagers in the past 12 days in the tribal belt of Gogunda and Jhadol in Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The Authorities have issued shoot-at-sight orders in case the teams of the Wildlife department are unable to trap and tranquilise the big cat. The whole forest area is being monitored with two drone cameras.

In continuing horror, the man-eater attacked and killed a woman on Tuesday taking the toll in the attacks to seven in this tribal belt.

Advertisement

To prevent further loss of human lives, shoot at sight orders have been issued and around 8-10 sharpshooters, a team of 20 army personnel, more than 100 sleuths from the police and the forest and wildlife departments equipped with 15 cages and teams of veterinary experts for tranquilising the man-eater are engaged in this first-ever operation on such a massive scale, senior wild life department officer Ajay Chittora said.

In the search of the man-eater, the tranquilizing teams have trapped and caught four leopards in the past few days, but the real culprit is still roaming free.