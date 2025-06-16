Massive protest near Bangladesh High Commission over vandalism at Tagore’s ancestral home

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, thousands of party workers staged a massive protest near the Bangladesh High Commission on Monday, condemning the alleged deliberate attack and vandalism at Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh, which has been converted into a museum.

Protesters assembled near the Prime Minister’s Museum at Teen Murti Chowk and marched toward the High Commission, but were intercepted by a large police contingent and detained at the Chanakyapuri Police Station. They were later released with a warning.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said, “Tagore was a towering figure whose compositions are revered as national anthems in both India and Bangladesh. The deliberate damage to his ancestral home is not merely an attack on a structure—it is an assault on Bengali culture and Hindu heritage.”

He expressed concern that since its formation in 1971, Bangladesh is increasingly being influenced by dangerous forces. “Bengali culture stands for music, art, and grace. If anyone tries to insult it, every Indian will raise their voice. Today’s protest is a message that tampering with Bengali heritage will not be tolerated,” he declared.

Sachdeva also warned that while India supports many countries in times of need, it will not remain silent in the face of injustice against Hindus anywhere in the world.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who also participated in the protest, condemned what he described as a systematic attack on Hindu symbols in Bangladesh.

“Every child in India walks the path shown by Rabindranath Tagore. His words are ornaments of Bengal. The message being sent through the destruction of his ancestral home—allegedly with government backing—is deeply disturbing and unforgivable,” he said.

The protest witnessed participation from several MLAs, municipal councillors, and senior state office bearers including MLAs Rajkumar Bhatia, Gajendra Yadav, Yogita Singh, and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Addressing the gathering, MP Yogendra Chandolia stated, “This demonstration in Delhi will give moral strength to Hindus in Bangladesh.”