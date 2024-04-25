Massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh, key highway connecting China border washed away

A massive landslide hit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, causing the highway connecting Dibang Valley along the China border to the rest of the country to be washed away.

According to the initial information, the highway connecting Dibang Valley district to the rest of India sustained extensive damage between Hunli and Anini.

The highway was the only route linking to the Chinese border.

Following the landslide, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he was disturbed to learn about the incident.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Khandu said that he has instructed officials to restore the connectivity at the earliest.

“Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Khandu said.

A video showed a deep gorge after a stretch of the strategic highway washed away in the landslide. Vehicles also lined up on the other side as it was impossible to cross after the landslide, caused by the heavy rains over the last few days.

Watch: A massive landslide has hit the Arunachal Pradesh-China border, causing the highway along the China border to be washed away. pic.twitter.com/PdR09bedQY — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2024