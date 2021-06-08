The cash counting hall of the Vaishnodevi Shrine was on Tuesday gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the afternoon.

It is learnt that the fire started due to a short circuit in an air conditioner. The entire hall near the natural cave was reduced to ruins.

Firemen rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the massive fire. No casualty has been reported.

Chief executive officer of the Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, said that the fire has been controlled and there were no damages and that the pilgrimage is running smoothly.

Pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi was suspended during the lockdown but it has now reportedly started picking up particularly on weekends.