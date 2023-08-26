Massive fire in ‘private coach’ of Punalur-Madurai Express; nine killed, several others injured

At least nine people were killed and more than 20 others sustained burn injuries after a “private party coach” of Punalur-Madurai Express caught fire in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Saturday. The incident took place in the wee hours and fire services were on the spot trying to extinguish the flames. The Southern Railways said that the private coach caught fire due to a gas cylinder that was brought illegally by the passengers.

This is a developing story and more details are being updated.

