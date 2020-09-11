India has told China that it has failed to provide any explanation for the massive deployment of troops of the People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Ladakh.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has addressed the States’s concern of China’s deployment of its troops with arms and equipment along LAC to China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and it went on for two and a half hours yesterday.

Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that deployments of such large troops along the LAC has created ‘flash-points’ and that such large deployments of troops are in contravention with the 1993 and 1996 agreements.

According to IANS, Jaishankar in the meeting told Wang that China’s repeated attempts intrusion in LAC is in disagreement with the bilateral agreement. He said, “The Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment. The provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols,”

In the meeting, Jaishankar also stressed that India has always honoured and followed the bilateral protocols and agreements with regard to border management and would not attempt to change the status quo unilaterally.

He said, “The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas.”

In the past few months, aggressive approach has been done by Chinese troops to occur Indian governed lands.

At the end of the meeting, a five-point agreement has been reached to counter the current situation and to restore the peace at the border areas.

India and China have both agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism.