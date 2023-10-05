Massive Aam Aadmi Party protest in Delhi against Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters on Thursday took to streets in national capital Delhi to protest against the “illegal” arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Singh was arrested on Wednesday by ED sleuths from his Delhi residence after hours of extensive search.

Aam Aadmi Party has termed the arrest “illegal” and accused the BJP of “vendetta politics”, a charge the saffron party denies vehemently. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called the arrest a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “nervousness” and claimed there was not a single penny worth of scam in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP supporters gathered outside the party headquarters in Delhi and shouted slogans against the BJP and PM Modi. Some of the protesters also clashed with Delhi Police personnel deployed there. They have plans to reach BJP headquarter in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Sourabh Bharadwaj said that Modi government has been targeting Opposition leaders in view of the upcoming elections. Bharadwaj alleged misuse of power by the BJP and called it a sign of “dictatorship”.

The BJP has rejected AAP’s allegations of political witch hunt and said that the ED raid and arrest of Sanjay Singh was part of its promise to build a “corruption free India”.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that ED has found incriminating documents pointing towards a top leader in the AAP’s hierarchy. He said that it has become the habit of AAP to do scam and then politicize it after getting caught.