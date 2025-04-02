Mass escape from Chaibasa Juvenile Home sparks security concerns

A major security lapse was exposed when 21 juvenile inmates escaped from the juvenile correctional home in Chaibasa, the headquarters of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. The incident has triggered a wave of concern within the administration, prompting immediate action by law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, the escape on Tuesday coincided with the Sarhul festival procession in the city. A scuffle broke out among the juvenile inmates inside the facility, quickly escalating into chaos. In the ensuing mayhem, the inmates attacked security personnel, vandalised CCTV cameras, and broke open the main gate before fleeing.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the juveniles forcing their way out of the correctional home. Upon receiving the information, Trainee IPS officer Nikhil Rai, SDPO Bahaman Tuti, SDO Sandeep Anurag Topno, Sadar CO Upendra Kumar, and Mufassil police station in-charge Ranjit Oraon rushed to the scene. The police launched an extensive manhunt, sealing off key areas to track down the absconding juveniles.

West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Choudhary stated that the administration is on high alert, and a thorough review of security measures is underway. He confirmed that 21 juveniles had escaped, some of whom have already been traced. He further assured that strict action would be taken against negligent security personnel. The correctional home housed a total of 85 juvenile inmates, one of whom was reported to be mentally unstable.

The opposition has seized the opportunity to criticise the government over the incident. The leader of the opposition, Babulal Marandi, took to social media, blaming the state government for its failure to ensure adequate security at juvenile correctional homes. He tagged Chief Minister Hemant Soren and remarked that the large-scale escape of juvenile inmates highlights the crumbling security infrastructure of such facilities. He demanded that the absconding juveniles be apprehended promptly and provided with proper counseling.

Reports suggest that during the escape, the juveniles also attacked security personnel with sticks and even a kitchen gas cylinder, injuring three guards.

The police have intensified search operations, conducting raids in various areas. So far, four of the escaped juveniles have been recaptured—three were voluntarily returned by their guardians, while one was apprehended near Badi Bazaar. The search for the remaining 17 fugitives is ongoing.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar and Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Choudhary have ordered a high-level probe into the incident. Officials have indicated that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence.

The incident raises serious concerns over the security arrangements at juvenile correctional facilities in Jharkhand. The administration now faces a critical test in swiftly recapturing the absconding juveniles and preventing such breaches in the future.