In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, wearing a face mask in public places and maintaining social distancing has been made compulsory in the Srinagar district.

Srinagar’s district magistrate, Mohammad Aijaz, has ordered that the district and sectoral officers would ensure that officials use a face masks in offices.

It is worth mentioning that the union territories of J&K and Ladakh are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases.