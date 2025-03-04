Masjid Committee contests ASI report opposing whitewashing of Sambhal mosque

The Masjid Committee has filed an objection application in the Allahabad High Court against the ASI report that opposes whitewashing in Sambhal’s Jama Masjid.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier submitted an application stating that it had inspected the mosque and found no need for whitewashing or painting.

However, the Masjid Committee said that the ASI report did not mention the places where painting was required. It further stated that the mosque had been painted multiple times over the past 100 years, and the ASI never objected to it.

The ASI has sought time to respond to the Masjid Committee’s objection. The ASI counsel stated there is no visible need to paint the mosque.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, a bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal scheduled the next hearing for March 10.

The court had directed the ASI on 28 February to clean the mosque premises but did not issue any order for its painting.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for the mosque committee informed the court that he had filed an objection application against the ASI report, and the ASI counsel had sought time to submit a response.

The Masjid Committee’s counsel also informed the court that in compliance with its earlier order, the mosque premises are being cleaned under the supervision of the ASI.