Marusundar river water diverted to rockfill pakal dul dam to generate power

India has successfully diverted the water of the Marusudar River into the concrete face of Rockfill Pakal Dul dam in Kashmir, which otherwise could have flown into Pakistan.

Marusudar River is a tributary of the Chenab river, which was diverted to Pakal Dul dam to produce hydroelectricity in the Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. The crucial 1000 Mwatt Pakal Dul Hydro-Electric project was started by the Union Government to harness water and electricity from the Marusudar river.

As per Indus Water Treaty, India can use excess water of the Chenab river for its own use, and India has used this clause to harness electricity and irrigate fields using excess water of the Pakal Dul Dam water.

The Pakal Dul HE Project (1000 MW) is being constructed by CVVPPPL(Chenab Valley Power Projects PVT Ltd)—a joint venture of NHPC and JKSPDC. The Project is considered very essential for grid balancing and generating peak power to meet the electricity demand of the valley. The CVPPPL has also been asked to construct 3094 MW Hydro Power Projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The river diversion is a crucial milestone for the project and would help in expeditiously completing the construction works of Coffer Dam and Concrete Face Rockfill Dam,” said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

Inaugurating the diversion of the Marusudar river, Union Power Minister R K Singh and it would contribute significantly in fulfilling the target of 450 GW Renewable energy by 2030.

He further said the investment of Rs 8212 crore into this project would not only provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the region but would also help in meeting the power requirements of the state.