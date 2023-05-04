Army helicopter crashes in Kishtwar

Pilot and co-pilot of an AHL Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army were on Thursday rescued with injuries after the helicopter crashed in the remote area of Kishtwar district. The pilots are reported to be safe.

Reports said three officers were onboard when the light weight helicopter crashed in the Marwah area of the district.

The Marwah bound helicopter took off from Kishtwar but crashed near the village Machna that is without road connectivity.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army and the IAF.

Residents of a nearby village rushed to the crash spot in the Marusudar river. The wreckage of the helicopter could be seen in the river that flows through Marwah and Dachhan.

Further details are awaited.