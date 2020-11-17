With the spike in cases of coronavirus in last few days in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government is looking at reducing the number of people allowed for public gatherings back to 50.

“Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government so that, if required, the Delhi government can shut down those markets for few days where norms are not being followed and they are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots,” Mr Kejriwal said in his coronavirus address today.

He added that in keeping with the Central government guidelines, Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings.

“But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon,” CM said.

“People think it (COVID-19) will not happen to them. I request you with folded hands that the Coronavirus disease can happen to anyone, and can turn fatal once it infects you. Please follow social distancing. People didn’t wear mask during Diwali, didn’t follow social distancing while shopping,” he added.