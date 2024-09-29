Market valuation of eight of top-10 most valued firms surges over Rs 1.21 trillion

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week.

Reliance Industries became the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Notably, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, added Rs 18,518.57 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,16,333.98 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 8,581.64 crore to Rs 13,37,186.93 crore and that of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 23,706.16 crore to Rs 9,20,520.72 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 8,443.87 crore to Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared Rs 13,094.52 crore to Rs 9,87,904.63 crore.

Mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,195.44 crore to Rs 6,96,888.77 crore and that of ITC grew by Rs 9,927.3 crore to Rs 6,53,834.72 crore.

Infosys went up by Rs 459.05 crore to Rs 7,91,897.44 crore while the market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 8,592.96 crore to Rs 15,59,052 crore.

On Friday, Benchmark indices failed to hold on record high and ended lower in the volatile session with selling seen in the media, bank and realty sectors.

Notably, for the week, both indices posted gains of over 1.2 per cent.