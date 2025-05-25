Market valuation of 6 of top 10 most valued firms erode by Rs 78,166.08 crore

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 78,166.08 crore last week.

Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

The laggards were Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and ITC were the gainers from the top-10 pack.

In the rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 per cent, and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 40,800.4 crore to Rs 19,30,339.56 crore.

Valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by Rs 17,710.54 crore to Rs 12,71,395.95 crore while that of Infosys went lower by Rs 10,488.58 crore to Rs 6,49,876.91 crore.

Hindustan Unilever eroded by Rs 5,462.8 crore to Rs 5,53,974.88 crore, and that of ITC climbed Rs 875.99 crore to Rs 5,45,991.05 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank edged down by Rs 2,454.31 crore to Rs 10,33,868.01 crore, and that of State Bank of India dipped by Rs 1,249.45 crore to Rs 7,05,446.59 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 4,548.87 crore to Rs 5,74,207.54 crore.

Further, the mcap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 399.93 crore to Rs 14,80,723.47 crore.

On Friday, at close, Sensex was up 769.09 points or 0.95 per cent at 81,721.08, and the Nifty was up 243.45 points or 0.99 per cent at 24,853.15. Both indices ended the week slightly lower, logging weekly losses of more than 0.65 per cent.