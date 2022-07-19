Margaret Alva files files nomination for Vice Presidential election

The Opposition candidate for the Vice-Presidential poll, Margaret Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday in the presence of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders.

Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Union minister and Rajasthan Governor Alva as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election.

Today is the last date for filing nominations for the August 6 election.

On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced that they have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the post of Vice President.

NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar, who is pitted against Alva filed his nominations on Monday tweeted: “It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint Opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me”.

“Margaret Alva, former Governor, former Union Minister, long time MP and very distinguished representative of India’s wonderful diversity is the common Opposition candidate for Vice-President,” tweeted senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

The term of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu ends ends on August 10.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its joint candidate for the post of Vice President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said that he is grateful to the PM and his able leadership for this opportunity.

“Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer’s son has filed his nomination today…Grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for this opportunity,” said Dhankhar after filing his nomination.

Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered into politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.

