March to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated on Monday that the campaign to eliminate Naxalism is progressing without pause. This comes days after Shah reaffirmed his goal to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

In February, following an encounter in Chhattisgarh where 31 Maoists were killed, Shah had posted on X, “I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it.”

On Monday, a major joint operation by the 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Jharkhand Police resulted in the killing of eight Naxals, including a top leader with a Rs 1 crore bounty.

The encounter took place early morning in the Lugu Hills of Bokaro district. Security forces recovered an AK-series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made guns, and a pistol from the site.

Praising the forces, the Home Minister’s office posted on X: “Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated. Today, security forces achieved another significant success…8 Maoists were neutralised, including a top-level Naxal leader, Vivek, and two other notorious Naxalites. The operation is ongoing. Applaud our security forces.”