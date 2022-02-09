Mapping highland pastures among projects approved by tribal affairs ministry

Mapping highland pastures and the establishment of the Centre for Research in Tribal Health (CRTH) are among several projects approved on Tuesday for the migratory tribals of J&K by the union ministry of tribal affairs.

The ministry had convened the Project Approval Committee (PAC) meeting for Jammu & Kashmir to consider and approve various research and development projects submitted by the Tribal Research Institute, J&K.

Union Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Anil Kumar Jha chaired the meeting which was attended by Joint Secretary MoTA, Dr Navaljeet Kapoor, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Director, Tribal Research Institute Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, besides senior officers of NITI Ayog.

The PAC approved several proposals submitted by the J&K Government including the establishment of the Centre for Research in Tribal Health (CRTH) in coordination with Government Medical College, Srinagar, the establishment of Centre for Research and Advance Planning for Tribals (CRAPT) in Jammu and up-gradation of Tribal Research Institute including accommodation of staff, scholars and faculty. Project related to Healthcare screening of Transhumant population migratory tribal population and capacity building of tribal youth was also approved.

Other projects and initiatives approved by the PAC include integrated tribal village development planning, impact assessment programme for SCA to TSS and other centrally sponsored schemes, mapping of highland pastures, development of a portal for migratory population, training and capacity building programmes, tribal festivals, awards for outstanding performers, museum management, exposure visits for tribal students, seminars, workshops and seminars among other projects. Infrastructure for TRI headquarters was also approved in the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, made a detailed presentation about the projects proposed to be initiated by the J&K Tribal Research Institute. He briefed about the inter-sectoral coordination with Universities, Medical Colleges as well as research institutions for the establishment of various centres as well as outreach programmes for coverage of tribal populations under various schemes and initiatives.

The programmes related to the establishment of museums, libraries, computer labs, scholarship and fellowships, research and development projects were also discussed. He emphasised on focus being laid on Research and documentation for professional planning aimed at overall tribal welfare.