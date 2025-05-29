Maoists loot huge cache of explosives in Odisha

The sensational loot of two truckloads of around 4 tonnes of explosives, allegedly by left-wing extremists in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, has become a major cause of concern as combing operations have been stepped up in the Maoist operational base in the area to thwart possible subversive activities by red rebels.

Gauging the gravity of the incident, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has arrived in the area to take stock of the situation, while senior police officials, including the State’s Director General of Police, are stationed in the district to expedite the investigation. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team has also rushed to the region.

“It was a daring loot of explosives by the Maoists. Armed Maoists waylaid two trucks carrying explosives to private quarries in K Balang police station on 27 May. The explosive substances included gelatin packed in 200 boxes,” said Deputy Inspector General of police, Western Range, Brijesh Rai.

A case has been registered at K Balang police station in this connection, he said, adding that DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania rushed to the area on Wednesday to review the situation.

Police are investigating whether appropriate security measures were taken while transporting such a huge quantity of explosives. They will also conduct a security audit of explosive storehouses in the area’s mining belt to prevent these substances from falling into the hands of anti-socials and lawbreakers, he added.