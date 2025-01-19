Maoists confirm loss of 18 cadres as security forces neutralise top leader Damodar

The security forces on January 16 neutralised 18 Maoists, including Damodar, a Central Committee Member (SCM) and one of India’s most-wanted insurgents with a bounty of ₹50 lakh. The intense encounter, lasting over 10 hours, unfolded in the dense forests along the volatile Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The confirmation of this significant blow to Maoist insurgency came through a press release issued on January 18 by South Bastar Zonal Committee Secretary Ganga. The release acknowledged the loss of key Maoist leaders, including five women insurgents. Of the 18 slain insurgents, 12 bodies were recovered, while six were reportedly taken away by the retreating Maoists.

Advertisement

Prominent names among the neutralised insurgents include:

Advertisement

1. Damodar (SCM, ₹50 lakh bounty)

2. Tamo Hungi (Battalion 1, Company 2, ₹8 lakh bounty)

3. Narsingh Rao (CRC Technical Team Member, ₹8 lakh bounty)

4. Mangdu (CYPC, West Bastar Division, ₹8 lakh bounty)

5. Jogga Madvi (Darba Division Technical ACM, ₹5 lakh bounty)

6. Nuppo Somdi (ACM, ₹5 lakh bounty)

7. Irpa Site (South Sub-Zonal Bureau, Technical Team, ₹5 lakh bounty)

8. Doddi Vasu (Konta Area Committee, ₹5 lakh bounty)

9. Pottam Mangli (LOS Party Member, ₹2 lakh bounty)

Acting on precise intelligence about the presence of 250 Maoists, including top commanders Hidma and Deva, in the Pujari Kanker forests bordering Bijapur and Sukma in southern Chhattisgarh, the security forces launched a massive operation on January 15. Approximately 2,000 personnel, including units from the District Reserve Guards (DRG), COBRA Battalions 205, 206, 208, and 210, and CRPF, converged on the area to trap the insurgents.

The encounter commenced on January 16 at 8 am and continued intermittently throughout the day. Despite the fierce resistance, the forces cornered the Maoists and seized a significant cache of weapons, including SLRs, and BGL launchers. However, Maoist commanders Hidma and Deva managed to escape, reportedly sustaining injuries during the encounter.

Damodar, also known as Bade Chokha Rao, was a key Maoist figure operating across Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts, with a stronghold in the Pamed Area Committee. Known for his advanced weaponry and high-security entourage, his elimination is seen as a critical success in dismantling the Maoist network in South Bastar.

On January 17, security forces uncovered a Maoist bunker between the Tumrel and Talperu rivers near the Sukma-Bijapur border. The bunker housed explosives, firearms, and materials for manufacturing weapons, significantly crippling the Maoists’ operational capabilities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the security forces, stating, “This victory reflects the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Maoist insurgency by March 2026. I salute the bravery of our forces who have achieved a major breakthrough.”

Bastar IG Sundarraj P described the operation as a historic setback for the Maoists. “The elimination of Damodar and other high-ranking cadres has disrupted their command structure. This operation is a major step towards restoring peace in the region,” he said.

While the operation marks a remarkable victory for the forces, the escape of commanders Hidma and Deva remains a significant challenge. Both are instrumental in planning and executing Maoist strategies in the region. Authorities, however, believe they sustained injuries during the encounter and have intensified efforts to track and neutralise them.