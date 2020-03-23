Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the citizens of the country to take lockdowns imposed across India in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, “seriously”.

He also requested the state governments to ensure that rules and laws are fully implemented.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure implementation of rules and laws,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi on Monday morning.

Following PM Modi’s call, the Government in a tweet said: “Listen to what Prime Minister of the country is saying : Please take the #lockdown seriously. Don’t be a part of #COVIDIOTS (sic)”.

Listen to what Prime Minister of the country is saying : Please take the #lockdown seriously. Don't be a part of #COVIDIOTS

An hour later, the Centre issued orders to state governments to ‘strictly enforce lockdown” and “take legal action against violators”.

In an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus disease, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 13 states and 80 districts across the country till March 31.

This comes as the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the nation rose to 415 including seven deaths.

As part of the lockdown, railway, metro and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana.

All shops, offices, commercial establishments like malls, cinemas have been shut down across the country, except for those supplying essentials like milk, food and medicines.

On Sunday, the whole country observed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to prevent the Coronavirus spread.

On PM Modi’s request, people across the nation also appreciated the tireless efforts of those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, and clapping their hands for 5 minutes from their balconies, doors and windows.

However, a section of the people also turned the initiative into a celebratory act as they gathered on to streets beating utensils and raising slogans, when social distancing has been advised by the Government.