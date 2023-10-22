‘Many leaders will leave Cong…’: BJP leader’s big Rajasthan claim ahead of polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections 2023, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Sunday made a massive claim, saying many Congress leaders will leave the grand-old-party days before the polls. The termed the Congress party a “sinking boat” and said that intelligent people will get down.

“I can assure you that Congress will be in chaos even before the three days of the elections because when there is a hole in the boat then intelligent people get out of the boat. You have seen many tall leaders of Congress getting down this boat,” the BJP leader said.

Rathore targeted the Congress party for the delay in announcing candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, stating “many Congress workers will get out of their sinking boat” as the elections will come closer.

Advertisement

His remarks came a day after the BJP released its second list of candidates in Rajasthan. Rathore said that the BJP is a “cadre-based party” and its workers connect themselves to a mission.

BJP on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan. The party declared 83 candidates in the second list, which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber.

However, the party is facing resentment on some seats, including former MP Santosh Ahlawat’s home turf Surajgarh. The BJP has fielded Ahlawat from Surajgarh and the decision has not gone down well with sitting MLA Subhash Punia and another contender Satish Punia, who was being seen as the front runner.

Following the announcement, Satish expressed his displeasure in a gathering in the constituency and said that he will decide on next course of action after talking to his supporters.

Rajendra Rathore will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

The BJP had on October 9 released its first list of the 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will contest from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari, MP, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly will be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states which will go to the polls next month.