After the Delhi Assembly election results give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a clear mandate for the government formation in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party president JP Nadda congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his third-time victory.

“I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he will perform well as per the expectations of the people,” Manoj Tiwari said.

Greeting party workers for their support, Tiwari said, “I thank people of Delhi. I also thank our party workers for their hard work, they have done.”

On BJP’s performance in the election, he said, “We couldn’t perform well, and we will evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened.”

“Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased,” he added.

BJP national president JP Nadda also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for the thumping victory in the Assembly election. In a couple of tweets, he said, “BJP accepts the mandate given by the people of Delhi.”

He also appreciated the efforts made by the party workers during the election.

Nadda further said the BJP will sit in the opposition and work for the development of the state with AAP. “BJP will respect the mandate and play the role of constructive opposition to work for the development of the state collaborating with the AAP government,” he added.

भाजपा दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करती है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस चुनाव में अथक परिश्रम किया और दिन रात चुनाव में लगे रहे है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का ह्रदय से अभिनंदन और साधुवाद। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

भाजपा इस जनादेश को स्वीकारते हुए रचनात्मक विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएगी और प्रदेश के विकास से जुड़े हर मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से उठाएगी।इस विश्वास के साथ की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार दिल्ली का विकास करेगी, मैं श्री @ArvindKejriwal और उनकी पार्टी को बधाई देता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

Earlier in the day before the counting had begun, Tiwari asserted that the BJP will form the government in the national capital with 55 seats, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said, “I am not nervous, I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats.”

Later, when the trends were showing BJP losing with a huge gap against AAP, Manoj Tiwari expressed hopes that with the counting goes on, BJP will show improvement.

“Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible,” Tiwari said.

At present, AAP is leading on 24 seats and won 38 seats while the BJP is leading on 5 and won 3 seats in the 70 seats constituency.