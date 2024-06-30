Manoj Kumar Singh appointed acting Chief Secretary of UP

Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988 batch UP cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who was the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC), has been given additional charge as the Chief Secretary. He assumed his new assignment on Sunday afternoon.

Singh replaces Durga Shankar Mishra, who was given 3 extensions earlier.

Notably, Manoj Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Chief Secretary, superseding Arun Singhal of the 1987 batch, Leena Nandan of the same batch, and Rajneesh Dubey of the 1988 batch. Arun Singhal and Leena Nandan are currently on central deputation, while Rajneesh Dubey is the Chairman of the Revenue Council.