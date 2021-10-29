‘Mannat’ awaits Aryan Khan, release likely by today evening

It was a prolonged legal battle for Bollywood “Badshah” Shahrukh Khan to exert all his accumulated strength and release his son Aryan Khan from incarceration. Finally, the Bombay high court order Aryan Khan’s bail and he will walk home in time for his father’s birthday on 2 November.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drug case, on Friday, said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

Maneshinde said, “We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan.”

In a rather short span of time or 27 days, the country was enthralled by the legal arguments in the drug case and settled with their own theories. The agog was greater than what the country saw following the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of the cruise drug case investigation, has faced attack from one of Maharashtra’s Cabinet ministers, and the bodyguard of an NCB witness has alleged corruption following which a five-member vigilance probe team from NCB arrived in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has also appointed an ACP-rank officer to investigate allegation of corruption against Wankhede.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas.

While Arbaaz Merchant is also lodged at Arthur Road jail, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on 2 October. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.