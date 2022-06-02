Mann orders probe into scam leading to financial crunch in PIMS

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, ordered a thorough probe into the embezzlement of funds and other lapses that led to a financial crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region.

“Financial crunch in this apex institute is a serious concern and the state government cannot sit on its hand and allow this conspiracy to jeopardize healthcare services in the state,” the CM said while chairing 37th governing body meeting of the PIMS society here at his official residence.

He said it is surprising that not even a single meeting of the governing body had taken place in the last six years and several lapses that are pointing towards serious scams have also come to surface.

Mann said those responsible for these lapses and the embezzlements will not be spared. The inquiry will be conducted within a stipulated time period in a fair, transparent, and result-oriented manner. Once the accountability for the lapses is established, the guilty behind the financial mess will be dealt with severely.

The chief minister further said that the time has come when decisive action is taken against all those responsible for the misappropriation of public money leading to an acute financial crunch in the institute. The institute situated in the heart of Doaba region can act as a catalyst for imparting quality healthcare facilities to the people. It is already equipped with a state-of-the-art infrastructure. Efforts will be made to transform it into a world-class medical institute.

Mann asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause. A detailed blueprint for the revival of the institute will be evolved soon. He assured fulsome support and cooperation to the governing council for running the institute efficiently.