Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 18 June and not last Sunday of the month this time

‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 18 June and not last Sunday of the month this time

He also invited inputs from citizens for the programme. The popular ”Mann Ki Baat’ programme traditionally is broadcast on last Sunday every month.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 14, 2023 6:20 pm

Mann Ki Baat [Photo: narendramodi.in]

Advertisement

This month’s ”Mann Ki Baat” programme will take place on 18 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

”It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800,” he tweeted.

He also invited inputs from citizens for the programme. The popular ”Mann Ki Baat’ programme traditionally is broadcast on last Sunday every month.

The PM, meanwhile, shared articles, graphics, videos and information about various reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among the youth.

He tweeted: “The last 9 years witnessed futuristic reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among our youth. We will keep working in this direction to boost growth and innovation.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

West Bengal panchayat polls a route to winning Lok Sabha seats in Bengal; BJP wants central forces, TMC wants police
Modi Govt gave 58% more jobs than previous govt: Smriti Irani
Congress slams Centre over alleged data breach of Covid vaccine beneficiaries

Advertisement