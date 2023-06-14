This month’s ”Mann Ki Baat” programme will take place on 18 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

”It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800,” he tweeted.

He also invited inputs from citizens for the programme. The popular ”Mann Ki Baat’ programme traditionally is broadcast on last Sunday every month.

The PM, meanwhile, shared articles, graphics, videos and information about various reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among the youth.

He tweeted: “The last 9 years witnessed futuristic reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among our youth. We will keep working in this direction to boost growth and innovation.