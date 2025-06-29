‘Mann Ki Baat’ a catalyst for inspiration and social change: Balbir Ram Rattan

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson and former Vice Chairman Balbir Ram Rattan on Sunday said that every episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is not only in tune with public sentiments but also provides new information, inspiration, and ideas for social welfare. He said the programme motivates every section of Indian society to move forward in a positive direction.

Balbir Ram Rattan noted that in ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi communicates with the common people in such simple language that it resonates deeply with citizens. Whether it is about environmental protection, women empowerment, promotion of new technologies, or honouring the country’s unsung heroes, every topic promotes knowledge, compassion, and motivation.

He added that through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ the Prime Minister provides a national platform to individuals and institutions doing commendable work in their respective fields, who might otherwise go unrecognized. This, he said, is a true reflection of the democratic spirit, where every positive effort is acknowledged.

Balbir Ram Rattan further stated that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is no longer just a radio programme but has evolved into a mass movement, where ordinary people share their experiences, suggestions, and stories. This transformation has made the programme an inclusive and participative platform rather than a one-way communication.

He emphasized that every citizen should listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and strive to bring positive change in their lives and society by embracing the messages it conveys.