Mann condemns sexual brutality against two women in Manipur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed shock and anguish over the depraved act where two women were paraded naked before being raped in Manipur and pleaded for exemplary and deterrant punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

In a statement isssued on Thursday, the chief minister said it is unfortunate that the hapless women became victims of this heinous crime against humanity. He said this barbaric incident is a huge blot on the conscience of the nation adding that this incident needs to be condemned by one and all.

Advertisement Mann called it a dastardly and inhuman act due to which every one in the country is feeling ashamed today. Batting for an exemplary punishment for the culprits, the CM said such criminals do not deserve leniency and they should be dealt with as per the law of land by meting out the severest of the severe punishment to them so that it could act as a deterrent for others too.

He said the Centre and state government should ensure that the accused are brought to book at the earliest so that the justice can be dispensed to the victim’s family, friends and their well wishers. Reiterating his stand to ensure modesty and dignity of women, he said that no stone should be left unturned for this noble cause.

The CM said the prime minister should immediately intervene into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits. He said the situation in Manipur is going out of control and the prime minister should also focus on it.

Mann said such insane and inhumane acts have no place in any civilized society and the entire country should unanimously condemn it in one voice.