Mann bats for ‘online’ redressal of complaints by police

Underlining the need for modernisation of the police force on scientific lines, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said it is the need of the hour to facilitate the people by redressing their complaints at their doorsteps through online service.

Addressing the gathering, after launching a Chat Bot number 9517795178 for reporting missing, found and abused children, the CM said in the changing scenario the challenges for the force have increased manifold due to which comprehensive reforms in its functioning is the need of the hour.

Mann said apart from keeping a strict eye over law and order, the police force needs to focus on community policing also. He said while several out of the box initiatives have already been taken, more such efforts need to be made for facilitating the people.

The CM said in the era of science and technology, major thrust must be laid on redressal of grievances to the people at their doorsteps through online facilities. The entire justice delivery system needed to be reformed from its roots and the police is one of the core concern areas of this system which required some radical changes immediately.

Mann said police reforms will aim to transform the values, culture, policies and practices of police organisations so that police can perform their duties with respect for democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. It also aims to improve how the police deal with other parts of the security sector, such as the management or oversight responsibilities.

Citing the example of Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, the CM said the state government has started installation of state-of-the-art CCTVs to keep a hawk eye on every nook and corner of the district. He said this will be replicated across the state so as to effectively monitor law and order situation thereby reducing this burden from Police.