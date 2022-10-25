Mann accuses Centre of damaging to federal structure

Mann accuses Centre: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, said an irreparable damage is being caused to the federal structure of the country by those at the helm of affairs at the Centre by usurping the rights of the states.

Presiding over a state-level function to mark Vishwakarma Day here at local Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana, Mann said what is going on is against the basic spirit of democracy and cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Citing the example of Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan which has a variety of flowers to soothe the eyes of everyone due to which people throng to see it, the chief minister said likewise the democracy with diverse ideas and views is always a successful one.

In a democracy, Mann said the Opposition and Treasury benches are also important. In a democratic set up the views of everyone should be taken into consideration. He lamented that divisive forces are trying to create a wedge between people on the lines of caste, religion, language and others in the country.

He said this is not in the interest of our nation for which the ethos of communal harmony, brotherhood and fraternity must be strengthened.

He said following in the footsteps of Lord Vishwakarma, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government will overhaul the entire system in the state to ensure its progress and prosperity of people.

Lord Vishwakarma, he said was the founder of the creativity, engineering, architecture and technology in the universe.

Previous governments had mercilessly plundered the wealth and caused irreparable damage to the state. Now, with the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma he is trying to repair the damage done to the state by ensuring its complete revamp.

Exhorting the workers and craftsmen to make concerted efforts for strengthening the infrastructure of the state and the nation, the CM said it will be a real and befitting tribute to Lord Vishwakarma.

He said in line with the ideology and teachings of Lord Vishwakarma, the Punjab government is laying thrust on imparting skill training to the youth across the state so they could live a life with dignity and self respect as promotion of skill training across the state is the need of the hour.