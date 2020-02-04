Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh and former party president Rahul Gandhi are set to hit the campaign trail in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly election.

With the Delhi Assembly election heading close, the trail of campaigns is set to be high in the city. BJP has already left no stone unturned in its campaigning for the election as the Home Minister Amit Shah has held many rallies as well as door-to-door campaigns in the national capital.

Ruling AAP has also been very active with its supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his junior in the party Manish Sisodia heading many campaigns.

According to the election rules, the campaigning will end on February 6, two days before the election in the national capital.

Manmohan Singh will address a rally in Rajouri Garden, a constituency dominated by Sikhs.

However, Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies — one in Jangpura in support of Tarvinder Singh Marwah at 4 pm and the second in Sangam Vihar in support of Poonam Azad at 6 pm.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also scheduled to hold a rally in Shastri Park, but it is likely to postpone as she is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Gangaram hospital due to ill health.

The election in Delhi which is stipulated to be a tripartite competition between AAP, BJP, and Congress, the campaigning is at a great pace by the first two aforesaid parties while the third one is the latest to start the trail.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress has not been very active in campaigning for the state elections whether it was Jharkhand, Haryana or Maharashtra.

But the party had given an eye-popping performance in these states.

The condition in Delhi might not be the same as the AAP is betting on its 5 years performance and freebies, while the BJP is fighting on the agenda of CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and unhygienic water and air issues.

However, Congress till now has came out with the late Sheila Dixit’s work in the national capital during her 15 years rule to seek votes and bring the party back in power.

The Party has also released manifesto promising free electricity up to 300 units, meals at Rs 15 and unemployment allowances among others if voted in power.