Manmohan Samal set to be reelected Odisha BJP president

Manmohan Samal, the incumbent president of the Odisha unit of the BJP, is all set to be reelected for the post as he was the lone candidate to file nomination papers on Monday for the election.

The declaration of Samal, under whose tenure the BJP came to power for the first time in the state, as party’s new president is now a mere formality as he will be declared unopposed on 8 July. Voting will not be required as no other contestant filed nomination papers on Monday.

Partymen have again reposed trust in him for his organizational skill and leadership traits. He is always approachable to party cadres right from the grassroots to senior brigades. The party’s maiden stint in power also acted to the advantage, said analysts.

There was a well-orchestrated effort for the BJP-BJD poll tie up in the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls. However, Samal was instrumental in convincing the Central leadership to go it alone in the state on the ground that the BJD is discredited in the eyes of voters. It was Samal’s insistence that BJP backed away from stitching a poll alliance with the regional party.

The resounding victory in Assembly and Lok Sabha added to the credibility of Samal although he suffered a personal debacle by losing the Chandbali assembly seat by narrow margin, a senior leader of BJP confided.

Samal earlier served as party president from 1999 to 2004 and from March 2023 till the present day. The formal declaration of Samal as party president will be made at 11 am on Tuesday.